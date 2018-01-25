Media: Neymar may transfer to Real Madrid FC

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The footballer of French club PSG Neymar wants to continue his career in Spanish Real Madrid.

Report informs referring to the AS.com, 26-year-old forward is ready to play for royal club with lower salary.

Brazilian forward is said to be disappointed for playing in French championship.

Neymar was transferred from Barcelona to PSG for 222 mln EUR last summer. He scored 15 goals in 15 matches during French championship.

Annual salary of forward equals to 38 mln EUR.