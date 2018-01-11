Media: Carlo Ancelotti agrees to coach Arsenal

Baku.11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The former head coach of German club Bayern Munich Carlo Ancelotti will coach English Arsenal.

Report informs referring to the Corriere dello Sport, London club is willing to bid farewell to the current head coach of the club Arsène Wenger at the end of season. French specialist will be replaced by his Italian fellow.

Ancelotti has already agreed to coach Arsenal. 58-year-old coach has working experience in Chelsea in English Premier League. As a head coach of the Gunners he will earn 10 million euro without bonuses.

Ancelotti is also among the candidates for manager of Italian national football team.