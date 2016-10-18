 Top
    Close photo mode

    Matches of Champions League 3rd round starting today

    E, F, G and H group matches to take place

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ 3rd round matches of the UEFA Champions League group stage will be held today.

    Report informs, on the first day of the round, teams of E, F, G and H groups will have matches.

    Russian CSKA will receive French Monaco. England, Tottenham will play away match with German Bayer.

    Champions League, group matches, III round

    October 18

    E group

    22:45. CSKA (Russia) - Monaco (France)

    22:45. Bayer (Germany) - Tottenham (England)

    Points: Monaco - 4. Tottenham - 3. Bayer - 2. CSKA - 1.

    F group

    22:45. Sporting (Portugal) - Borussia (Dortmund, Germany)

    22:45. Real Madrid (Spain) - Legia (Poland)

    Points: Borussia - 4. Real Madrid - 4. Sporting - 3. Legia - 0.

    G qrupu

    22:45. Leicester (England) - Copenhagen (Denmark)

    22:45. Brugge (Belgium) - Porto (Portugal)

    Points: Leicester- 6. Copenhagen - 4. Porto - 1. Brugge - 0.

    H group

    22:45. Dinamo (Zagreb, Croatia) - Sevilla (Spain)

    22:45. Lyon (France) - Juventus (Italy)

    Points: Juventus - 4. Sevilla - 4. Lyon - 3. Dinamo - 0.

    Notably, matches of A, B, C and D groups will be held tomorrow.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi