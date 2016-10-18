Matches of Champions League 3rd round starting today

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ 3rd round matches of the UEFA Champions League group stage will be held today.

Report informs, on the first day of the round, teams of E, F, G and H groups will have matches.

Russian CSKA will receive French Monaco. England, Tottenham will play away match with German Bayer.

Champions League, group matches, III round

October 18

E group

22:45. CSKA (Russia) - Monaco (France)

22:45. Bayer (Germany) - Tottenham (England)

Points: Monaco - 4. Tottenham - 3. Bayer - 2. CSKA - 1.

F group

22:45. Sporting (Portugal) - Borussia (Dortmund, Germany)

22:45. Real Madrid (Spain) - Legia (Poland)

Points: Borussia - 4. Real Madrid - 4. Sporting - 3. Legia - 0.

G qrupu

22:45. Leicester (England) - Copenhagen (Denmark)

22:45. Brugge (Belgium) - Porto (Portugal)

Points: Leicester- 6. Copenhagen - 4. Porto - 1. Brugge - 0.

H group

22:45. Dinamo (Zagreb, Croatia) - Sevilla (Spain)

22:45. Lyon (France) - Juventus (Italy)

Points: Juventus - 4. Sevilla - 4. Lyon - 3. Dinamo - 0.

Notably, matches of A, B, C and D groups will be held tomorrow.