Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Match referees of the game "Saint Etienne" - "Karabakh", which will be held on November 27 in the group stage of the European Football League became known. According to the Report, the Icelandic team will hold a meeting of the judges.

Chief referee of the meeting is Kristin Jakobsson. Sigurdur Oli Torleyfsson and Gunnar Sverrir Gunnarsson will help him. Fourth judge will be Gilfi March Sigurdsson.

Note that the match, "Saint Etienne" - "Karabakh" will begin at 09:05 p.m. local time (November 28, at 00:05 a.m. Baku time).