Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal apologises for diving - VIDEO

Report informs Louis van Gaal lost his head - and his feet - as Manchester United all but ended Arsenal’s title dream at Old Trafford.

The United manager theatrically threw himself to the ground in front of the fourth official, mocking what he thought was ­diving by ­Arsenal players during his side’s crucial 3-2 win.

But on Sunday he apologised admitting: “That was too emotional and it’s not good for the referee, the linesman or the fourth official.

“Normally I’m sitting on my bench and I have a lot of criticism because I’m sitting there. I have apologised to the referee and the linesman. I have to control my emotions.”

Teenage sensation Marcus Rashford continued his heroics with his another two-goal haul to boost United’s top four hopes and keep Arsenal five points behind leaders Leicester.