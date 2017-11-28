 Top
    Man United wants to sign author of two goals to Qarabag FC

    Jose Mourinho is again interested in Villian's service© Getty İmages

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Manchester United is interested in Chelsea FC player Willian who made a double against Qarabag in V round of group stage of Champions League.

    Report informs citing the Daily Express, Manchester United head coach José Mourinho is interested in 29-year-old Brazilian midfielder. At times when Portuguese specialist managed Chelsea, Willian transferred from Russia’s Anzhi for 30 million pounds sterling. Now Mourinho wants to see Willian in his team.

    Notably, Willian also distinguished in the Premier League's last - XIII tour with Liverpool during the away match. He scored the equalizer (1: 1) in the 85th minute of the match.

