Malian international footballer arrested for attacking police officer

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Malian International footballer Sambou Yatabare arrested on Monday at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

Report informs citing the L'Equipe, former Guignamp midfielder, who now plays for Werder Bremen arrested for attacking and injuring an off-duty police officer following a traffic incident at the airport’s car park. According to French news outlet Malifoot, dispute erupted between the police and the player before the officer drew his weapon and indentification card to try and calm the accused. Yatabare is said to have punched the officer who needed hospital treatment after suffering damage to his eye.

Yatabare, born in Paris, is one of experienced and respected footballer in Mali. He is also a citizen of France. Sambou Yatabare has also played for French clubs Monaco (2011-2012) and Caen (2008-2011).