Lionel Messi ties all-time Champions League goal record

Barcelona's Lionel Messi has become the joint top scorer in Champions League history with his goals against Ajax in Amsterdam.

The Argentinian has now tied the previous record of 71 set by Raúl, taking his personal tally to 71 in 90 appearances in the competition. Raúl took 142 matches to reach his tally.

Messi opened the scoring against the Dutch side in the 36th minute, then tapped home his second from close range with 14 minutes to go to make it 2-0.

The Barcelona forward joins Raúl on 71 goals, just one goal ahead of Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 70.