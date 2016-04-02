Lionel Messi sends gift to Barack Obama

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ During an appearance in Buenos Aires last week, Barack Obama said that his daughters wanted to meet Lionel Messi during their visit to Argentina but that Obama was unable to arrange a meeting. Report informs referring to Argentine media.

Messi said later that it would have been an honor to meet President Obama and his family. While they were unable to meet in person, Messi was able to send a gift.

On Friday, Messi sent a pair of personalized signed jerseys to Obama’s daughters, Sasha and Malia. Argentine president Mauricio Macri helped coordinate the exchange.