 Top
    Close photo mode

    Lewandowski's performance to be added in Guinness Book

    Bayern striker Lewandowski recent state hot, in the last 11 games in all competitions, scoring 16 goals Levante

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Bayern striker Lewandowski recent state hot, in the last 11 games in all competitions, scoring 16 goals Levante. London-based Guinness editorial staff has made contact with Bayern, and inform the Bayern club, Levante time will be selected the latest version of the Guinness Book of World Records, Report informs referring to foreign media.

    Bayern striker Lewandowski recent state hot, in the last 11 games in all competitions, scoring 16 goals Levante. In the game against Wolfsburg Levante staged 9 minutes 5 goals Guinness world record will be selected.

    Levante recently helped the Polish national team and Bayern Munich with success. Levante time soon named the official Guinness Book of World Records. In the game against Wolfsburg, Levante nine minutes scored 5 goals, according to the Guinness Book of Records reported that the world will also be included in Levante moment.

    London-based Guinness editorial staff has made contact with Bayern, and inform the Bayern club, Levante time will be selected the latest version of the Guinness Book of World Records.

    Levante selected record will include the fastest hat-trick, the fastest Luckiest Man, the fastest five goals, as well as bench players scored five goals.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi