Kosovo says, Azerbaijani national football team is favorite

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The head coach of Kosovo national team, which is in the same group as the national team of Azerbaijan in the UEFA League, will be determined within a month.

Report informs citing the SuperSport Kosova, President of the Football Federation of Kosovo, Fadil Vokrri said. According to him, currently candidates are being reviewed: “First, let's talk about the group.There is absolutely nothing particular, it is only thought.As for the head coach, the appointment will take place in February. There are candidates. We need to learn some details”.

According to F. Vokrri the best team in the 3rd Group of League D is the Azerbaijani team. Athough the president said they would do their best to achieve maximum results, adding that Kosovo national team is better than Malta and Faroe Islands: "Games will not be easy. However, if we look at the quality of the teams, I have to say that we will compete with Azerbaijan. We must prepare well and the goal should be only the group championship”.

Notably, Azerbaijani national team will compete with the Malta, Kosovo and Faroe Islands teams in the 3rd Group. Temporarily, Muharrem Sahiti leads the Kosovo collective.