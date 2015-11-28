"Khazar-Lankaran" dismisses all the experienced players

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ FK "Khazar-Lankaran" has decided to suspend all the experienced players.

Report informs, it was announced at a meeting with members of the club's management team.

Team members said that, after the completion of the first half of the season high-paid players will be dismissed from the team. All of them are recommended to look for a new club. The management explained this by financial difficulties.

Defender Rasim Ramaldanov already said goodbye to the team. In the coming days also other experienced players will leave the team, including Rahid Amirguliyev. In the second half of the season, "Khazar-Lankaran" will stay only with the young players. Training meetings of the club abroad, most likely will not take place. Yunis Huseynov, however, decided to stay on position of the head coach.