Khagani Mammadov: Penalties in Barcelona-PSJ made everybody to clutch at head

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani delegation attended seminar in Lithuanian capital Vilnius held for heads of referee committees, instructors and conditioning coaches of member countries.

The Chief of AFFA Referee Committee Khagani Mammadov told Report.

Kh.Mammadov said that instructor Yashar Abbasov and strength and conditioning coach Namig Guliyev attended the UEFA event together with him. The head of the committee told that new regulations to be introduced in 2017/2018 season were discussed at the seminar: “Some changes in football regulations have been projected. New rules will be sent to national associations in June. We watched some methodical video materials and disputed episodes. We also watched there 1/8 finals game of UEFA Champions League between Barcelona and PSG. We talked over referee decisions in the game ended with 6:1 victory of home team. Penalties awarded by German referee Deniz Aytekin against visitors were wrong decisions. There were 50 referee-instructors watching episodes, all of them clutched at their heads”.

Notably, similar seminars are organized since 2007.