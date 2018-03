Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Keshla football club made the first transfer in winter break.

The coach of Keshla club Zaur Ismaylov told Report.

He said that contract was signed till the end of season with Magsad Isayev, a side midfielder, who left Nefchi FC.

As Neftchi player, Isayev appeared on four matches in Azerbaijan Premier League (APL) this season.