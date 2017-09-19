 Top
    "Kapaz"-"Sabail" match venue changes

    It was decided to hold the match at Dalga Arena

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The place of the meeting of "Kapaz" - "Sabail" as part of VI tour of Azerbaijan Premier League was changed.

    Report informs referring to the official website of the Professional Football League (PFL), the change took place after the appeal from "Kapaz" club. Taking into consideration the repair work at the Ganja City Stadium and letter of consent from "Sabail" club, PFL decided to hold the match at Dalga Arena on September 23.

    In the sixth round, "Sabail" confirmed the host team, with the participation of both clubs while "Kapaz" in the second round match.

