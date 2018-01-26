Kapaz football club signs two Brazilian footballers

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Kapaz FC has signed two more Brazilian footballers.

Report informs, Ganja club signed contracts with Brazilian midfielders Dário Frederico and Diego de Souza. They have signed half year and one-year-agreement respectively. Frederico also played for Kapaz in previous two seasons.

In winter break Ganja club invited Murad Sattarlı (“Zire”), Roman Huseynov ("Gabala", rent), Samir Zargarov ("Keshla"), Tarzin Jahangirov ("Neftchi"), Sergey Litovchenko ("Dinamo", Georgia), Giuli Mandzhgaladze ("Samtredia", Georgia), Tarlan Gasımzada ("Sabah") and Tural Narimanov.