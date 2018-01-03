"Kapaz" attracts one more player to squad

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Kapaz" team of Ganja has attracted one more player to the squad. Head coach Yunis Huseynov said to Report that he is Tarzin Jahangirov.

One year contract will be signed with a 26-year-old midfielder on January 6.Cahangirov was the fourth player to join the Kapaz after Samir Zergarov, Murad Sattarli and Roman Huseynov, Instead, the team bid farewell to Samba Diallo, Mansour Aladji, Ruzi Giyasli, Novruz Mammadov, Azad Kerimov, Azer Mammadov, Aydin Gasimov, Kerim Diniyev, Sergei Chernyshov and Muhammad Gurbanov.

Notably, Jahangirov's last club was Neftchi.He has previously played in Gabala, Sumgayit and Zira clubs.