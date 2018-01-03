 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Kapaz" attracts one more player to squad

    A 1-year contract will be signed with midfielder who left Neftchi

    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Kapaz" team of Ganja has attracted one more player to the squad. Head coach Yunis Huseynov said to Report that he is Tarzin Jahangirov.

    One year contract will be signed with a 26-year-old midfielder on January 6.Cahangirov was the fourth player to join the Kapaz after Samir Zergarov, Murad Sattarli and Roman Huseynov, Instead, the team bid farewell to Samba Diallo, Mansour Aladji, Ruzi Giyasli, Novruz Mammadov, Azad Kerimov, Azer Mammadov, Aydin Gasimov, Kerim Diniyev, Sergei Chernyshov and Muhammad Gurbanov.

    Notably, Jahangirov's last club was Neftchi.He has previously played in Gabala, Sumgayit and Zira clubs.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi