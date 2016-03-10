Sepp Blatter: 'I want to exonerate myself'

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former FIFA president Joseph Blatter hopes in exoneration by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) till the end of April.

Report informs,Swiss functionary said in his statement to Blick.

He stated that wants exoneration: 'Now I need acquittal by the CAS. This process should be happen by the end of April. I want to exonerate myself'.

Notably, FIFA Ethics Committee removed Joseph Blatter and UEFA President Michel Platini from their posts for 8 years. Later, the Appeal Committee reduced punishment period of the functionaries to 6 years.