 Top
    Close photo mode

    Italian player scores eight-minute hat trick - VIDEO

    Andrea Belotti scored 3 goals in 7 minutes and 15 seconds

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Italian national team and Torino striker Andrea Belotti scored three goals in 7 minutes and 15 second in 27th round game of Serie A with Palermo.

    Report informs the footages were placed on “Torino Official” YouTube channel.

    The player scored his first goal with header after corner, which he followed with two other brilliant goals.

    Andrea Belotti was also part of several dangerous attacks and also remembered with efficient interactions.

    Notably, Torino won the home game played on March 5 with score 3:1.  

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi