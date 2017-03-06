Italian player scores eight-minute hat trick - VIDEO

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Italian national team and Torino striker Andrea Belotti scored three goals in 7 minutes and 15 second in 27th round game of Serie A with Palermo.

Report informs the footages were placed on “Torino Official” YouTube channel.

The player scored his first goal with header after corner, which he followed with two other brilliant goals.

Andrea Belotti was also part of several dangerous attacks and also remembered with efficient interactions.

Notably, Torino won the home game played on March 5 with score 3:1.