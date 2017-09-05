Irish manager: Azerbaijan national football team is stronger than people imagine

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan national football team includes players of the Qarabag that qualified for the Champions League group stage and play in the Europa League. We must play at that level”.

Report informs, Irish U-21 manager, Noel King said commented on match, which will be held against the Azerbaijani national team within the qualifying round of the 2019 European Championship.

61 year old specialist told the local media that their opponent is stronger than Irishmen imagined. According to him, victory over Azerbaijan will be a great result: “Taking into account the distance and conditions, it is a difficult task. But if the players want to move to the high level, then the match with Azerbaijan is to prove themselves. Perhaps the Irish are less aware of Azerbaijan. But there are 10 million people live in Azerbaijan and they have great resources, they go forward. This team is stronger than people imagine. Our players need to adapt to long-distance flight, climatic conditions and warm weather conditions. Taking into account the match when we won Kosovo 1: 0, it is about our perspective. It was fantastic 3 points. Winning Azerbaijan is a great result”.

Notably, Azerbaijan-Ireland match starting at 19:00 will take place at Dalga Arena today. National team playing in V group lost to Israel 1: 3 in the away match. Ireland defeated Kosovo - 1: 0.