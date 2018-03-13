Injured a Turkish footballer invited to Azerbaijani national team

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ufuk Budak, a footballer from Samsunspor FC, who has been invited to the national team of Turkey, has been injured.

Report informs, 28-year-old left wing defender had a groin problems in the 66th minute of the match when they lost to Gaziantepspor FC 1:2 during the XXVII round. Samsunspor's doctor Mehmet Özden said that Budak’s participation in home match on March 18 with Bolsupor will be known after the results of the examinations. If injury will be serious, his participation in the March match within Azerbaijani national team will also be in question.

Azerbaijan national football team led by Gurban Gurbanov will hold friendly matches with Belarus on March 23 and four days later in Macedonia.

Notably, Ufuk Budak wore a uniform in only one game during his three-year career with Robert Prosinecki. He has not been called to the national team for a long time. Moreover, the left wing defender has been registered as a Turkish citizen at the Turkish Football Federation. This factor also reduces his chances of joining the camp.