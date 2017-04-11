Information on overstatement of attendance at Azerbaijan Premiere League game clarified

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Sale of tickets for the game wasn’t organized. That’s’ why I got information on number of spectators from director of the stadium of “Zira” sport complex and added in protocol. They told me 2 thousand, I wrote 2 thousand.” AFFA representative Ramiz Abdullayev told Report, commenting figure in the protocol indicating number of spectators over stadium’s capacity at 15th round game of Azerbaijan Premier League between “Zira” and “Inter”.

R.Abduallayev told that director of the stadium “Zira” sport complex told him number of spectators based on data from checkpoint: “When tickets are not sold director asks number from checkpoint. I noted 2000 based on the information provided by him. This is like visiting someone’s home and having some food put in front of you. Personally I will eat everything what is given. Even poison… I mean they told me that’s true. Iamnotawareofstadium’scapacity”.

Director of the stadium of “Zira” sport complex Vusal Mamedov told Report that he never told AFFA representative an exact figure. How can I say 2000, if the stadium capacity is 1300? May be AFFA representative asked our other employee and he told 2000 by mistake. About 1000 spectators attended the game “Zira” vs “Inter”. But let me note that there were times when attendance was over 1300. For example, in game against “Karabakh” there were people sitting on stairs and standing at the fence. Although it wasn’t 2000 but something close to it”.

Notably, in protocol of “Zira”-“Inter” game attendance has been indicated as 2000, although capacity of stadium is 1300.