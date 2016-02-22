Infantino rallies support ahead of 'most significant week in FIFA history'

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA's presidential election will define the most important week in the organisation's 112-year history, Report informs Gianni Infantino has said.

Gianni Infantino has labelled the coming week the most significant in the history of FIFA as he bids to rally a final wave of support ahead of Friday's presidential election.

The UEFA general secretary has earned the backing of a number of member associations, primarily from Europe and the Americas, and is seen as the leading contender to challenge favourite Sheikh Salman to succeed Sepp Blatter in football's top job.

Infantino has issued a statement to underline his credentials as the right candidate to restore integrity to the organisation following the damning corruption investigations over the past year, and says FIFA is at a crossroads in its existence.

"This coming week is the most significant in FIFA's 112-year history and the 209 member associations have the ability to define not just their own destiny, but also that of FIFA and global football," he said.

"The selection of FIFA's next president and a vote to agree wide-ranging governance reforms can set FIFA on a new path of trust, respect and commercial growth.

Notably, the Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, Jordan's Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, former minister of SAR Tokyo Sexwale and FIFA former Deputy Secretary General Jerome Champagne will compete for the FIFA presidency. AFFA declared that will support Gianni Infantino in the elections.