Hürriyet daily: Fatih Terim now to manage Galatasaray FC

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The new workplace of head coach of the Turkish national football team Fatih Terim, who has resigned, is about to be known.

Report informs citing the Hürriyet daily, 64-year-old specialist will once again lead "Galatasaray" Football Club.

Istanbul representative is expected to part ways with incumbent head coach Croation Igor Tudor in exchange for the compensation in the amount of 400, 000 Euros.

Among the candidates for leading the Turkish National Football Team, mainly the names of "Beşiktaş's" head coach Şenol Güneş and Mircea Lucescu, who has parted ways with Russia's "Zenit", are mentioned.

Notably, Fatih Terim has been the head coach of "Galatasaray" three times. He led the club in 1996-2000, 2002-2004 and 2011-2013. With him, "Galatasaray" became the country champion 6 times and in 2000 they won the UEFA Cup.