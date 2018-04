Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Draw was held of the Azerbaijani Cup final match.

Report informs, the event was attended by representatives of the Professional Football League, as well as Qarabag and Gabala FCs. Qarabag was represented by Shahid Hasanov, Gabala by Sabuhi Safiyarli. According to the draw, Qarabag will act as nominal host team.

Notably, final match of the Azerbaijan Cup will be held in the stadium of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, May 5.