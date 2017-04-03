Home venue of "Zire" and "Sumgayit" teams for Europa League named

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ If "Zire" or "Sumgayit" clubs qualify for the Europe League, home matches will be held in "Dalga Arena" stadium.

Report informs, Chairman of AFFA Licensing Group Elchin Mammadov said.

According to him, in licensing documents submitted to the continental tournament both clubs showed stadium in Mardakan settlement of Baku. Stadium of Zire Sports Complex does not meet international requirements. Sumgayit’s "Capital Bank Arena" has never hosted international game yet.

Notably, at 4 rounds before the end of the Azerbaijan Premier League. Zire took 4th place with 31 points and Sumgayit took 5th place with 28 points.

Though Zire has chances to hold 3rd place, most likely Sumgayit will hold 4th place. If Neftchi not wins the Cup finals, winners of 2nd and 4th places will qualify for the Europa League.