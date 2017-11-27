Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Head coaches of two Italian clubs were dismissed after the XIV round of Serie A in Italian football championship.

Report informs, the leadership of Milan and Sassuolo took this step due to unsuccessful results.

Milan sacked Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso, who has been head coach of the club’s youth team, has been appointed as new first-team coach.

Sassuolo have fired Coach Cristian Bucchi. In the coming new head coach will be named.

Vincenzo Montella has been worked as a head coach of Milan since January 2016.

After 14 rounds Milan ranked the seventh with 20 points.

Cristian Bucchi has been headed Sassuolo since June. His team ranked 16th place with 11 points.