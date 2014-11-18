Head coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina dismissed

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ The head coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina's national team Safet Susic was dismissed. Report informs referring to the official website of Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Association, the team's unsatisfactory performance in qualifying round of Euro-2016 caused it.

Bosnians lost the match with Israeli team with a big score. There are only 2 points in the team's score after 4 rounds.

Safet Susic has been the coach of the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2009.

By his leadership, the team played in the final of the 2014 World Cup. The specialist was offered by Azerbaijani team while working as the coach of the national team. However, Safet Susic refused the suggestion.