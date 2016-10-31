Coach of Azerbaijani football team watches Bursaspor vs Konyaspor

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ The coach of the Azerbaijani national football team Mahmud Gurbanov watched Bursaspor vs Konyaspor match (2:0) in Turkey.

Deniz Yilmaz who played in Bursaspor FC was allowed by FIFA to play in the Azerbaijani national team.

28-year-old striker played for 90 minutes during the match. Goals scored by Kublai Kanatsızkus in 69th minute and Martín Batalla in 71st minute.

M. Gurbanov told Report that Yilmaz has a regular performance: "In fact, D. Yilmaz had to be invited to the national team of Azerbaijan a long time ago. Because he obtained the Azerbaijani passport on the eve of the World Cup qualifying cycle. Because of injury he was not called. Now he is recovered and plays for 90 minutes. He played well in match against Konyaspor. Team coach Robert Prosinecki will decide whether to call him for the match against Northern Ireland or not".

Notably, on September 2, FIFA permitted Deniz Yilmaz to play in national team of Azerbaijan.