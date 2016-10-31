 Top
    Close photo mode

    Coach of Azerbaijani football team watches Bursaspor vs Konyaspor

    Mahmud Gurbanov: Deniz Yilmaz had to be invited to the Azerbaijani national team a long time ago

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ The coach of the Azerbaijani national football team Mahmud Gurbanov watched Bursaspor vs Konyaspor match (2:0) in Turkey.

    Deniz Yilmaz who played in Bursaspor FC was allowed by FIFA to play in the Azerbaijani national team.

    28-year-old striker played for 90 minutes during the match. Goals scored by Kublai Kanatsızkus in 69th minute and Martín Batalla in 71st minute.

    M. Gurbanov told Report that Yilmaz  has a regular  performance: "In fact, D. Yilmaz had to be invited to the national team of Azerbaijan a long time ago. Because he obtained the Azerbaijani passport on the eve of the World Cup qualifying cycle. Because of injury he was not called. Now he is recovered and plays for 90 minutes. He played well in match against Konyaspor. Team coach Robert Prosinecki will decide whether to call him for the match against Northern Ireland or not". 

    Notably, on September 2, FIFA permitted Deniz Yilmaz to play in national team of Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi