    Gurban Gurbanov visits "Karabakh"`s fan injured in accident

    The coach wished him speedy recovery and spoke to his father

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The coach of Azerbaijani FC "Karabakh" Gurban Gurbanov visited the team's fan Samir Mirzayev  who was injured before the match with Ukrainian "Dnepr" club as the result of the overthrow of one of the gates of Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium. Report was informed by the patient's relatives, 42-year-old coach went to City Clinic Hospital No.1 after the match at about 2:00 a.m. He wished speedy recovery to an injured fan and spoke to his father, Valeh Mirzayev. The father said that they are ready for everything for "Karabakh". Except Gurbanov, the club officials also visited the patient.

    Samir Mirzayev is from Fizuli and lives in Sumgayit. Currently, the patient does not have life-threatening, he will be operated today. 

