​Gurban Gurbanov: "Present situation is just a temporary hardship"

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Antalya camp was not so bad. Preparations went on the program. We planned to hold 4 probations and we did it. I can say that I am satisfied."

Karabakh FC head coach Gurban Gurbanov said in his interview to Report News Agency.

Speaking about the team's winter training, 44-year-old athlete said about new transfers: "The defense attach has to be in a full order, it's very important for me. I don't want to have any problems and also want to see all players at the same level. Each of them will be useful for the team and the competition will increase. Once we got a chance to transfer our midfielder Rahid Amirguliyev we did it. His injury was out of our plans. But he will join the team in a few days. I believe that we will be able to benefit from him. We will have 3 goalkeepers. Think of a keeper's injury. Normal team has 3, or even 4 goalkeepers."

The main coach explained sending of some Legionaries and local players in the squad: "We did not have any special intention. We thought to make some changes. On the other hand, it was very important to have a lot of players in the previous part before December because we played also in Champions League and so we needed more players. I felt the need to make some changes in the team and I took this step.

Gurbanov spoke about the winter transfer window of Rydell Poepon. He said that Roda AFC made a right choice while hiring this footballer: "I think he has already played 4 games. I saw that he scored a goal to Ajax AFC. Overall, our championship is not easy and players cannot adapt quickly. We have witnessed it for many times."

Commenting on the global financial problems, Gurbanov said that it was normal for him.

An experienced specialist commented on CBC Sports' not broadcasting of a match with AZAL in the nineteenth round of the Premier League:"They just did not have time in the program. This is normal if some games are not broadcast. I think that' CBC Sports' has great rights. Because they have signed a contract with all clubs and pay a broadcast fee. Therefore, the channel has a right even to set the time of games. We will come to an agreement anyway. Shootings aew of a high-quality and provide detailed information on the championship. We will try to get even better cooperation."

Gurbanov spoke about the teams to be qualified for Euro cups at the end of the season. According to him, Karabakh, Inter, Zira, Neftchi, Gabala and Kapaz claim for Euro Cup: Karabakh, Inter, Zira, Neftchi, Gabala, Kapaz... these teams will not give up their desire to be in the European cup, and all of them have a chance. Therefore, I think there will be changes at the end of the championship."