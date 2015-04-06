Georgian team's captain dies during training

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ A captain of Georgian club "Betlemi", Archil Partenadze died during a training . Report informs, 28-year-old striker died of heart failure.

Partenadze suddenly became ill and fell to the ground during the team's training in Batumi. The representative player of the first league died on the spot.

Despite being warned during the examination in 2009 in Minsk, Archil Partenadze did not leave football. Last year, a head coach of "Betlemi" started to play again in order to help the team.