Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Galatasaray FC strengthened its team with a new player. Report informs, they reached an agreement with Istanbul’s representative, Bursaspor’s player Serdar Aziz.

The player's agent Halik Canatar stated that the parties agreed for 4 years. Galatasaray has paid 4.5 million EUR for the 26-year-old defender and gave Sercan Yildirim and Bilal Kısanı Furkan Özçal to Bursaspor.