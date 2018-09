Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish club "Galatasaray" signed a contract with a new shirt sponsor "Garenta", Report informs. According to the contract for the period of 3 years, Istanbul representative will play with shirts with the name of a car rental company, in Super League and Turkey Cup.

In addition, the new sponsor will provide the club with certain number of cars. The contract between the parties will end at the end of the season 2017/2018.