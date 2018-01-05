Gabala team leaves for Turkey for winter training

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Gabala football club's squad has left for Turkey for a winter training camp.

Report informs, red-blacks is the first Azerbaijani club to leave for Antalya in 2018.

Team members departed from Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 09:30 to the neighboring country. Along with new transfer Tamkin Khalilzadeh, the squad includes Abbas Aghazade, Faig Hajiyev and Amrah Zulfugarli, who were invited from substitute staff. Other legionaries will join the team directly in Antalya, except for Andy Halliday and Dave Bulthuis, who left the team.

Training of Gabala FC will consist of two parts. The first stage will last until January 17. During this period red-blacks will hold three qualification matches. On January 10, rival will be Turkey's Akhisar municipality, on January 14 - Kazakhstan's Atirau, on January 17 - Switzerland's Zurich FC.

After completing the first part of training, the team will reunite on January 21. During the preparatory process, which will last until February 3, Gabala will hold four more qualification matches.

The club will face Macedonia's Rabotnički on January 24, Arsenal (Tula) on January 27, Czech Republic's Bohemians on January 31 and Macedonia's Shkendia on February 3.

Notably, Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC will hold whole winter training camp in Antalya from January 9 to February 4. The other six clubs will be in Baku for some time and then go to Turkey. In addition, Azerbaijan national team will reunite in Antalya under the leadership of new coach Gurban Gurbanov from January 25 to February 2. On the last day of the meeting, Azerbaijan national team will have another match along with a friendly match against Georgia.