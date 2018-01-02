Gabala parts with British player

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Gabala club parted with Andy Halliday.

Report informs citing SunSport, Andy Halliday, 26, will now return to Scotland to Rangers.

According to mutual agreement, the 26-year-old midfielder's one-year lease contract with Gabala terminated ahead of time. Halliday will join the Glasgow club at the weekend training camp in Florida, USA.

Notably, transferring to Gabala in summer, Andy Halliday had trouble to get the first team. He played only thrice during past 14 rounds of the Premier League.