Gabala - Mainz tickets on sale

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets of Gabala FC and Germany's Mainz FC match in Baku, at the 2nd round of the Europa League group stage are on sale.

Report informs, tickets are on sale at the box-offices of Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov and Bakcell Arena, where the match will be held.

Prices are 2 AZN and 5 AZN depending on the sector, also, 10 AZN for VIP sectors.

Notably, Gabala - Mainz match, to be held in Bakcell Arena on September 29, will begin at 19:00 Baku time.