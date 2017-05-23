Gabala FC bids farewell to midfielder Rashad Sadigov - OFFICIAL

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Gabala" FC has separated ways with Rashad Sadigov.

The club manager Sabuhi Safiyarli told Report.

S. Safiyarli said that the club has decided not to renew the agreement with 34-year old midfielder: “Sadigov has helped our team a lot for over 2.5 years. However, with some factors in mind, we have decided not to renew the contract. We wish him every success in future career. "

Notably, Rashad Sadigov played in "Gabala" FC since December 2014.