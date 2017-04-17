"Gabala" and "Inter" may be awarded before "Qarabag"

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The winner of 2016/2017 season of Azerbaijan Premier League “Qarabag” will not be able to host the awarding ceremony.

Report informs, the reason is the Aghdam club’s last away game against “Neftchi”.

As a rule, the Professional Football League (PFL) awards medal winners in last round after final whistle of champion’s game. But this time it will not be possible, because in last round the champion - “Qarabag” will visit “Neftchi”, silver and bronze medal winners - “Gabala” and “Inter” will also play away games with “Sumgayit” and “Kapaz”. Moreover, the games of “Neftchi” and “Kapaz” must be played on the same day as these two clubs fight to seal fourth position providing license to European cups.

“Garabakh” executive director Emrah Çelikel told Report that it is not a problem for them to get the championship cup at Bakcell Arena. The club official told that they will not apply to PFL to hold awarding ceremony at home game against “Sumgayit”: “We will act in accordance with PFL decision. We have no intention to apply to organizers to hold awarding ceremony at home gaim with “Sumgayit”. I think it is not interesting to award the cup before the end of tournament”.

Report was informed in PFL that it has been already decided to award “Qarabag” after the end of last game with “Neftchi”. But the decision on where the silver and bronze medals will be presented to “Gabala” and “Inter” has not been yet decided. The awarding may be held after the final whistle of the game of both teams in Gabala. But this may happen only if “Gabala” will not lose the game with 1:3 and higher score. In such case ‘red-blacks’ will be affirmed as silver, “Inter” as bronze medalists.

Notably, last two rounds will be played on April 23 and 29.