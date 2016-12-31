 Top
    Close photo mode

    Former 'Neftchi' player will perform in Brazil A series

    Agreement with Denilson was terminated on 19 November.

    Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former "Neftchi" player Denilson Pereira Junior found a new team.

    Report informs, 21-year-old Brazilian, who competed in A series leased by "Avai" club.

    The official contract will be signed on January 3.

    Though Denilson started his career in Brazil, "Fluminense", currently he is owned by Spanish "Granada" by agreement. At the beginning of August young forward leased by "Neftchi" for one year. After the defeat by "Gabala" with a score of 0:8 he was sent to reserve squad with 4 teammates.

    Agreement with Denilson was terminated on 19 November.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi