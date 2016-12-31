Former 'Neftchi' player will perform in Brazil A series

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former "Neftchi" player Denilson Pereira Junior found a new team.

Report informs, 21-year-old Brazilian, who competed in A series leased by "Avai" club.

The official contract will be signed on January 3.

Though Denilson started his career in Brazil, "Fluminense", currently he is owned by Spanish "Granada" by agreement. At the beginning of August young forward leased by "Neftchi" for one year. After the defeat by "Gabala" with a score of 0:8 he was sent to reserve squad with 4 teammates.

Agreement with Denilson was terminated on 19 November.