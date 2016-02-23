Football community visited grave of Anatoliy Banishevskiy

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ On the 70th anniversary of the birth of the late Azerbaijani football player Anatoliy Banishevskiy, AFFA leadership and the club "Neftchi", football veterans, representatives of the football community have visited his grave and laid wreaths and flowers.

Report informs citing the official website of AFFA, Secretary General of the Federation Elkhan Mammadov and chairman of the Supervisory Board of the club "Neftchi" Chingiz Abdullayev told about the merits of A.Banishevskiy in the development of football in Azerbaijan.

Member of the Executive Committee of AFFA Iskandar Javadov and football veteran Chingiz Ismailov shared their memories.

Speaking on behalf of the family of A. Banishevskiy, his wife expressed appreciation for the attention.