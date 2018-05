Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ First semi-finalist of the Azerbaijan Cup has been identified.

Report informs, this is Baku club Inter.

The club defeated Ganja club Kapaz at 1/4 final. Winning Baku match 2:0, the team coached by Zaur Svanadze ended today's return match in a draw.

So, according to the results of two matches, Inter qualified for semi-final.

The next rival of the club will be winner of the match between Gabala and AZAL.