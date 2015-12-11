 Top
    Close photo mode

    First matches of Azerbaijan Premier League XVI tour to be held today

    If Inter overcome Sumgait, the club will rise to the 2nd stage

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ XVI tour of Azerbaijan Football Premier League will start today.

    Report informs, two matches will be held on first day of tour.

    Firstly, Kapaz of Ganja will receive Ravan. Meeting will be held at Ganja city stadium. Draw was not recorded in previous match of teams, meeting for 10th time. 6 of 9 matches won by Kapaz, 3 by Ravan.

    Inter will play with Sumgait at same arena.

    Azerbaijan Premier League, XVI tour

    11 December

    14:00. Kapaz - Ravan

    Ganja city stadium

    16:30. Inter - Sumgait

    Baku. Inter Arena

    Other matches will be held on December 13. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi