    First 2 matches of 1/4 finals of Champions League to be held today

    Juventus will meet with Monaco while Atletico with Real Madrid

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ 1/4 final of the Champions League will kick off today. Report informs that the two matches will take place on the first day.

    "Juventus" will receive French "Monaco" in Italy.

    "Atletico" and "Real Madrid" teams will meet in Spain.

    Both teams will play in today's match without losses.

    Champions League

    1/4 final, first-leg

    23:45 p.m. "Juventus" (Italy) - "Monaco" (France)

    Head Referee: Paul Kralovets (the Czech Republic)

    23:45 p.m. "Atletico" (Spain) - "Real Madrid" (Spain)

    Head Referee: Milorad Majic (Serbia)

