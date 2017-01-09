 Top
    FIFA World Cup may expand to 48 teams in 2026

    The tournament will include 16 groups each consisting of 3 teams

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ 2026 World Cup will include 48 instead of current 36 teams.

    Report informs referring to Globo, FIFA will announce its decision on January 10. 

    2 of 3 teams included in each of 16 groups will qualify for play-off, according to new plan.

    Breakdown of licenses among continents is as follows: Europe -16, Africa 9.5 (qualification game for 10th license), Asia - 8.5, CONMEBOL - 6.5, CONCACAF – 6.5, Oceania - 1.

    The scheduled reformation envisages increase of incomes of the tournament. 

