FIFA permits footballer Deniz Yılmaz to play for Azerbaijani team

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA Players Status Committee has adopted a decision on the application of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) regarding player Deniz Yılmaz.

Report informs, request of AFFA and Deniz Yılmaz on changing the player’s association was adopted.

Now Deniz Yılmaz could play for Azerbaijani national team after sending the relevant written permission to the parties.

FIFA has also informed UEFA and the Turkish Football Federation about this changing.