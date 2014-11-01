 Top
    FC "Baku" to invite "Athletic” and "Lens" to its anniversary

    The tournament will be held on the occasion of the anniversary

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani football club "Baku" will invite Spain's "Athletic” and France's “Lens” clubs on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. Report informs, the visit is planned for January, 2015.

    The international tournament will be held on the occasion of the anniversary. The event was scheduled for winter break due to the current national championships in European countries. The youth teams of "Athletic" and "Lens" are likely to come.

    "Athletic" and "Lens" are partners of "Baku" FC.

