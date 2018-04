Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish player Tanju Çolak has been detained.

Report informs citing Hurriyet, the former player was detained in Istanbul and taken to Ankara.

Reason for T.Çolak detention is not known.

T.Çolak played for Galatasaray in 1987-1991, for Fenerbahçe in 1991-1993. He was 7-times top scorer of the Turkish championship.