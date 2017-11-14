Famous Greek football club on a verge of bankruptcy

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The economic crisis in Greece brought Panathinaikos, the one of the famous sport clubs in the country, to verge of bankruptcy.

Report informs, due to existing problems withdrawal of football club from Super League is on agenda.

Currently, the club can’t pay debts to its employees and Greek Football Federation. If the situation goes on in this way, the employees who can’t get their salaries are expected to complain to FIFA.

Panathinaikos has already signed contract with U-17 footballers which means the expensive players eventually will leave the main team. Under such circumstances, Panathinaikos does not have much option. According to Greek media, next season Panathinaikos will leave the Super League and may play at a third rate league.

Though Panathinaikos hold titles of 20 Greek Championships, the team won its last gold medals in 2009-2010 season.