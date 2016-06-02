Famous footballer of 'Garabag' FC crashes in Brazil - VIDEO

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Garabag" footballer Reynaldo Silva crashed in his homeland, Brazil.

Report informs referring to the Globo, the incident occurred yesterday in the state of Agreste.

The striker driving his personal "Chevrolet Camaro hit the biker. As a result, the biker has broken his left leg. The state of operated biker is stable.

After the incident, Reynaldo helped the wounded man and waited for police. Using of alcohol was not revealed.

Notably, Reynaldo plays in 'Garabag' FC since winter of 2013.